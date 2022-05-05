May 5, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Container Explosion. Political Embezzlement. Zachary’s at the Met Gala. Plant Sale!

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A resident of Baltimore City is a million dollars richer Tuesday as the final winner of Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 promotion, the Maryland Lottery said. Gov. Larry Hogan announced the $2 million booster shot lottery in February, offering a $500,000 prize in Week 1 and $50,000 prizes in Weeks 2-11. The lottery will end on May 3 with a $1 million drawing on the 12th and final week. A Dundalk resident won the $500,000 prize. Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses and a booster shot in Maryland is eligible for the drawings. Last May, the state incentivized vaccinations with a similar lottery, awarding $40,000 prizes over the course of 40 days and a $400,000 grand prize on the Fourth of July. Winners will first receive a notification from the Maryland Department of Health, which will make multiple attempts to reach each winner by phone and email. Congratulations to the $1 million grand prize winner from Baltimore, MD! Learn more: https://t.co/uLF3IUQ8lK pic.twitter.com/bPEtid9eAZ — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) May 3, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO