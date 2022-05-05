ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May 5, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Container Explosion. Political Embezzlement. Zachary’s at the Met Gala. Plant Sale!

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
 3 days ago
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!. The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you...

WBOC

6 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Wednesday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in six businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
Eye On Annapolis

Up Rigging Maritime Festival Slated for May 13-15 in Annapolis

The City of Annapolis will play host to the Annapolis Up Rigging Maritime Festival at City Dock from May 13 to 15, 2022. The festival is in partnership with the Annapolis Waterfront and Sailing Center, Downtown Annapolis Partnership, Chesapeake Crossroads, and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County. At the festival, two iconic tall ships and two inspiring sailing vessels will be moored at City Dock near the Burtis House. Some of the boats will be available for sails and/or tours.
Eye On Annapolis

Bonus Podcast: The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County is Ready to Paint The Town

The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County is the glue of the local art scene and an invaluable resource to artists and those who appreciate it alike. Each year, they hold a fundraiser to help them do the work they do and each year it gets better and better! Today, we sit down with Executive Director April Nyman and Board Member Kris Kohlmann to talk about Paint the Town, scheduled for May 14th at the Westin in Annapolis.
CBS Baltimore

Radio One Wants Catherine Pugh To Host “Larry Young” Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Radio One is in talks with former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to be a fill-in host of the “Larry Young” show for two weeks beginning May 16, according to General Manager Howard Mazer. Mazer said he is hopeful that they can work out a deal that allows her to begin hosting the week after next.   Mazer said he believes Pugh will do a great job hosting the show.  Former mayoral candidate T.J. Smith is currently hosting the show.  This would be on WOLB radio 1010 AM Pugh was released from a federal prison in Alabama and transferred to a Baltimore halfway house...
Ash Jurberg

The Baltimore man who wants to give away his million dollar fortune

Stewart Bainum JuniorImage from WikiCommons images. Stewart Bainum Junior has done a lot in his life. He has run two very successful businesses, served for eight years in the Maryland General Assembly, and tried to buy the Baltimore Sun. Recently he has formed the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism with his family as a non-profit organization focused on local Baltimore news and statewide news in Maryland. Last year he created the online non-profit news outlet, The Baltimore Banner.
Daily Voice

Maryland Beach Named Among 25 Best In America

You don't have to go to Hawaii to find a great beach. Well, you can — or you can stay right here in Maryland.Not only is Ocean City Beach a good beach, it's among the 25 best in America, TravelAndLeisure.com says.Privacy, accessible parking, boardwalk and public transportation are just some of the …
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Richest billionaires in Maryland

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is […]
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Resident Wins $1M In Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 Promotion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A resident of Baltimore City is a million dollars richer Tuesday as the final winner of Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 promotion, the Maryland Lottery said. Gov. Larry Hogan announced the $2 million booster shot lottery in February, offering a $500,000 prize in Week 1 and $50,000 prizes in Weeks 2-11. The lottery will end on May 3 with a $1 million drawing on the 12th and final week. A Dundalk resident won the $500,000 prize. Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses and a booster shot in Maryland is eligible for the drawings. Last May, the state incentivized vaccinations with a similar lottery, awarding $40,000 prizes over the course of 40 days and a $400,000 grand prize on the Fourth of July. Winners will first receive a notification from the Maryland Department of Health, which will make multiple attempts to reach each winner by phone and email. Congratulations to the $1 million grand prize winner from Baltimore, MD! Learn more: https://t.co/uLF3IUQ8lK pic.twitter.com/bPEtid9eAZ — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) May 3, 2022
Wbaltv.com

6 hospitalized in 5-car crash on Route 50 in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Six people were taken to a hospital Sunday after a five-car crash on U.S. Route 50 in Annapolis. Maryland State Police said the cars collided in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 and traffic was being diverted onto Whitehall Road. State police tweeted that all lanes...
CBS Baltimore

Downtown Baltimore Residents React To Shooting Outside Hippodrome Theatre

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting on the steps of the Hippodrome Theatre, while a broadway show was going on inside, shook a typically quiet block of downtown Baltimore Wednesday night. Officers on patrol responded to Eutaw Street around 8 p.m. to find a 25-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest.  Taylor, the manager at Forno, a restaurant across the street, says she saw people running into the theatre for safety after the shooting. “You’re like ‘is it a gunshot or a car going off’ you know what I mean? But unfortunately, it was a gunshot,” she said. Nashua Thomas, who lives in the...
Eye On Annapolis

Boatyard Bar & Grill and Sailor Oyster Bar Are Tops In Oyster Shell Recycling

The Oyster Recovery Partnership’s Shell Recycling Alliance is comprised of Bay-friendly businesses who go above and beyond, dutifully recycling oyster shells to be used in Bay restoration efforts. Shell is an increasingly limited, mission-critical resource for ORP, and the best, most natural material used to rebuild reefs. That’s why on Earth Day, they announced the Top Ten Shell Recycling Alliance Members of 2021. ORP’s shell recycling crew keeps track of shells recycled from each member to the tenth of a bushel (here’s an example basket), and gives each Top Ten producer a commemorative plaque to mark their contribution. Of course, every shell recycling partner deserves applause for their sustainable practices, and we hope you’ll dine with them and tell them ORP sent you. See a complete list here.
CBS Baltimore

James “Traffic Jam Jimmy” Uhrin Dies At 65, Family Says

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WJZ) — Broadcasting legend James Uhrin, known in Baltimore as “Traffic Jam Jimmy,” died of a heart attack Saturday morning, his family told FOX 45. He was 65. Uhrin debuted on Baltimore-area TV screens as Mondy the Sea Monster on the “Captain Chesapeake” show. But in recent years, he took on the name “Traffic Jam Jimmy” as he guided drivers around the Baltimore beltway each morning.  Uhrin, who studied at an electronics school run by Sinclair Broadcast Group founder Julian Smith, got his start at FOX45 in 1976. Over the years, Uhrin took on many jobs at the station, including directing,...
Eye On Annapolis

Top 5 Most Romantic Places in Annapolis for a Romantic Weekend

Annapolis is a romantic place for your and your love to visit and explore. With the popularity of online technologies, you can find your love on a wide array of digital dating platforms, and with the help of specialized platforms, you can check out the reviews of completely free dating sites and choose the platform that suits you best. Once you sign up to one of these sites you can browse through different profiles and start chatting about places to visit in Annapolis. To help you with that, here are five romantic Annapolis locations you must definitely check out.
Eye On Annapolis

Sailors Take Note– The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show Is Almost Here!

Spring has finally sprung, and the brick-lined streets of downtown Annapolis are abuzz with the arrival of the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show from April 29 through May 1. Sailing enthusiasts from around the Mid-Atlantic will flood City Dock in just a few short weeks for a chance to climb aboard new and brokerage boats including catamarans, monohulls, racing boats, family cruisers, daysailers, and inflatables. In addition to boarding beautiful sailboats, guests are invited to meet with boating clubs and charters companies, shop for gear and equipment, and catch up with marine professionals and sailing friends alike.
Eye On Annapolis

New Parking Shuttle Debuts Today in Annapolis, Here’s What You Need To Know

The City of Annapolis is unveiling an enhanced free downtown shuttle service ahead of the rebuild of Hillman Garage. The Hillman Garage will close on May 2, 2022. The free service, with upgraded buses, new design, increased frequency, and new clearly marked signs to indicate each stop, will connect visitors and residents to parking garages and surface lots along West Street/Calvert Street/Church Circle and Main Street.
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland state flag lowered to half-staff on Friday for Fallen Heroes Day

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland state flag will fly at half-staff on Friday, May 6, 2022. Governor Hogan ordered the flag to be lowered from sunrise to sunset. Friday marks Maryland’s Fallen Heroes Day. The day honors police, firefighters, and emergency medical/rescue personnel who have died in the line of duty during the last year. There will be a ceremony at the … Continue reading "Maryland state flag lowered to half-staff on Friday for Fallen Heroes Day" The post Maryland state flag lowered to half-staff on Friday for Fallen Heroes Day appeared first on Nottingham MD.
