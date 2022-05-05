Russian Rocket Body Shatters Into 16 Pieces In Space

A Russian space agency object shattered into 16 pieces in space last month adding to the issue of already piling up debris, U.S. Airforce unit The 18th Space Defense Squadron (18 SDS) said earlier this week.

What Happened: The debris from the shattered object identified as SL-12 R/B (#32398, 2007-065F) is trapped in low earth orbit.

SL-12 R/B (#32398, 2007-065F), a rocket body that was used to transport three Russian satellites into orbit back in 2007.

Why It Matters: Space-related ventures have exploded recently, with several private companies including Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX, Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin, and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE competing for a major market share.

SpaceX has been using reusable rockets to regularly launch space-related missions. It also aims to make life multi-planetary.

Other ventures, including Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak's startup, Privateer, aims to help humanity clear space debris.

Photo courtesy: NASA