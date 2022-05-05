ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Russian Rocket Body Shatters Into 16 Pieces In Space

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCs3d_0fTh7oku00

A Russian space agency object shattered into 16 pieces in space last month adding to the issue of already piling up debris, U.S. Airforce unit The 18th Space Defense Squadron (18 SDS) said earlier this week.

What Happened: The debris from the shattered object identified as SL-12 R/B (#32398, 2007-065F) is trapped in low earth orbit.

SL-12 R/B (#32398, 2007-065F), a rocket body that was used to transport three Russian satellites into orbit back in 2007.

Why It Matters: Space-related ventures have exploded recently, with several private companies including Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX, Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin, and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE competing for a major market share.

SpaceX has been using reusable rockets to regularly launch space-related missions. It also aims to make life multi-planetary.

Other ventures, including Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak's startup, Privateer, aims to help humanity clear space debris.

Photo courtesy: NASA

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Steve Wozniak
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Jeff Bezos
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk’s SpaceX blocked Russian electromagnetic attack in Ukraine

U.S. officials praised Elon Musk’s SpaceX this week for shutting down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack on Ukraine last month, which sought to jam SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service that has been allowing Ukraine to access the internet for free since late February. “The next day [after reports about...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, which was responsible for producing the first-ever image of a black hole in 2019. For years now the EHT project has been studying the heart of our home galaxy, the Milky Way, which is most likely home to a supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Space Debris#Russian#Space Defense Squadron#Sds#Tesla Inc Tsla#Amazon Com Inc Amzn#Blue Origin#Apple Inc Aapl Co
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Russia
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy