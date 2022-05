BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected by home plate umpire Carlos Torres during the bottom of the third inning Saturday after arguing balls and strikes. Cora was animated as he clapped his hands together and yelled at Torres following a called third strike on Trevor Story for the inning’s first out. The pitch in question was borderline. It clipped the top of the strike zone.

