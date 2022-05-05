Courteney's Forecast

This is the kind of weather most of you have been waiting for all spring. Tons of sunshine Monday and the dry weather continues through the week with a warming trend. Look for sunshine and highs near 70° Monday. By Wednesday temperatures will reach the upper 70s to the low 80s Thursday.
A disturbance passing through will bring lower elevation rain and mountain snow through the day as we begin a week of unsettled weather. Lower elevations west of Billings could up to 0.10” of rainfall while eastern MT could get up to 0.40” by the end of the day. Expect gusty winds between 25-40 mph with over 40 mph possible in some locations.
Comments / 0