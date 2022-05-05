Courteney's Forecast

A disturbance passing through will bring lower elevation rain and mountain snow through the day as we begin a week of unsettled weather. Lower elevations west of Billings could up to 0.10” of rainfall while eastern MT could get up to 0.40” by the end of the day. Expect gusty winds between 25-40 mph with over 40 mph possible in some locations.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 29 MINUTES AGO