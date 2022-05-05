Brentwood Schools Perform at Second Annual Music Fest

Fans of The Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill will be happy to know the restaurant will re-open but in a new way. Sharing the news on social media, the restaurant explained they will reopen only as a venue. “Beginning in June, we will transition to an event venue only. We have already planned some killer community events for the summer and CANNOT wait to share those with all of you! We will continue to have monthly murder mystery dinners, as well as teas, dark history events, lawn concerts, and more! There are plans to host supper club dinners with featured chefs and delicious brunches. The farmhouse will be available for weddings, rehearsals, and corporate events as well.”

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO