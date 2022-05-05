ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: May 5, 2022

By Donna Vissman
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from...

williamsonsource.com

Top 5 Stories of the Day: May 6, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 6, 2022. 1Historic Log Cabin in Crockett Park to be Disassembled. If you have ever visited Crockett Park in Brentwood, you’ve probably seen the historic log cabin that sits at the corner as soon as you drive down the main entrance. Read more.
FRANKLIN, TN
Franklin Band’s Annual Car Wash Extravaganza Coming May 7

The Franklin Band wants to make your vehicle a show stopper. The Annual Car Wash Extravaganza will be held Saturday, May 7. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., community members will have the opportunity to get their cars washed and enjoy some live music and concessions. Tickets for the car wash cost $10 and may be purchased from any Franklin Band member or onsite the day of the event.
FRANKLIN, TN
Brentwood Schools Perform at Second Annual Music Fest

Crockett Park was packed April 30 as students, families and community members gathered to watch Brentwood middle and high school bands and orchestras perform at the second annual Music Fest. The ensembles performed at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater. The Brentwood Middle band is under the direction of Carolyn Hankins, and...
BRENTWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Dream Pool Is Here

For those who have an outdoor area, you may have thought about upgrading your space and installing a pool. Over the past couple of years, the demand for pools has gone through the roof, space heaters sold out at every outdoor goods retailer, and weatherproof daybeds became a very real opportunity to be comfy over indoor sofas.
SPRING HILL, TN
The West End Is Your Next Urban Getaway

Long before Nashville neighborhoods like SoBro and The Gulch arrived on the urban living scene, West End was the place to be. This neighborhood is framed by Interstates 40 and 440 to the east and west and Charlotte and West End Avenues to the north and south, West End represents the best of Nashville’s city living and is a great space to enjoy all that Nashville has to offer.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Legos, Bricks, and More!

We have great news for all you lego lovers. The LEGO Awesome Nashville event has been extended through July 4th! It’s the perfect event for the whole family, with an awesome life-size Harley Davidson and a scale model of the SLS rocket. You’ll have plenty to explore and enjoy at this great event for the whole family. The 40 models at this exhibit took over 2,500 hours to build and were built and supervised by one of only 22 LEGO certified professionals in the world!
NASHVILLE, TN
Historic Log Cabin in Crockett Park to be Disassembled

If you have ever visited Crockett Park in Brentwood, you’ve probably seen the historic log cabin that sits at the corner as soon as you drive down the main entrance. Now, when you pass the cabin, you will see “Keep Out” signs with a chainlink fence surrounding the cabin called Brentvale. The Brentwood Historic Commission shared via social media that the cabin will be disassembled.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Franklin, TN Makes Southern Living’s List of ‘Charming Tennessee Towns to Visit’

Southern Living recently released its list of “Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit this Year.”. At number five on the list is Franklin. “It has a great downtown area surrounding a tree-lined Main Street, which is home to antiques shops, galleries, and restaurants. Shop through downtown at places like Avec Moi, Landmark Booksellers, and The Factory at Franklin while you’re in town,” said Southern Living.
FRANKLIN, TN
Photos: Community Enjoys Impressive Lineup of Food Trucks for the 2022 Eat the Street Festival

Eat the Street, presented by United Community Bank, returned to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on May 6, 2022 with an impressive lineup of food vendors. As Williamson County’s premier food truck festival, Eat the Street has been a family friendly tradition since 2011 and is the primary fundraiser for the 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court), a nonprofit organization that helps end the cycle of addiction in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system.
FRANKLIN, TN
Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill Stops Regular Restaurant Operations

Fans of The Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill will be happy to know the restaurant will re-open but in a new way. Sharing the news on social media, the restaurant explained they will reopen only as a venue. “Beginning in June, we will transition to an event venue only. We have already planned some killer community events for the summer and CANNOT wait to share those with all of you! We will continue to have monthly murder mystery dinners, as well as teas, dark history events, lawn concerts, and more! There are plans to host supper club dinners with featured chefs and delicious brunches. The farmhouse will be available for weddings, rehearsals, and corporate events as well.”
SPRING HILL, TN
Jill Justus Named Principal of New Spring Hill School

Bethesda Elementary Principal Jill Justus has been selected to open one of the district’s newest elementary schools on Wilkes Lane in Spring Hill. “Jill has been a fixture in the southern part of the county for the past two decades, and she knows the Spring Hill area well,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “She has proven herself as a leader in our district, and I know she is more than ready to take on the challenges of opening a new elementary school.”
SPRING HILL, TN
