On Monday night, Matthew M. Williams stood beside Rosalía at the Met Gala in New York City. The Spanish singer wore a stunning dress by Givenchy, where Williams currently serves as creative director. Her corset was covered in thousands of embroidered beads and cream-colored ruffles. Details like a metal spine, matching earrings, and set of angular black sunglasses gave a modern feel to the Gilded Age-themed look. Like many men at the annual event, Williams took a much more toned-down approach, wearing a black trench coat over a classic suit. Just 48 hours later, he was back in France and looking onward to other projects. Fresh off of a red eye flight, he sat down in front of a video camera on Zoom to discuss Givenchy’s latest footwear innovation, the TK-360.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO