The music video for ASAP Rocky’s long awaited single “D.M.B.” features plenty of romantic moments with Rihanna. And while many have gushed over footage of everyone’s favorite couple making wedding vows to each other with a pair of grills by Dolly Cohen, keen jewelry fans might have peeped a beautiful ring that Rocky was wearing which boasts a full statue of a special woman in his life. While it’s not as big as the ostentatious gold eagle statue wrist gauntlets that Ghostface Killah used to wear, it certainly fits the vibe of a rapper we all know as “Pretty Flacko.” The ring Rocky wore in the video was made out of 130 grams of 18 karat gold and boasts a little over five carats of round brilliant white diamonds.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO