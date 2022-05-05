ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Healthcare Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (HR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $68.3 million, or 43 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 45 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $42.2 million, or 28 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $142.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HR

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

92 Biggest Movers From Friday

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU jumped 51.8% to settle at $2.99 on Friday after the company announced a a memorandum of understanding with Dhruva Space to expand its partnership to further the commercialization of space technologies and services. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN gained 43.5% to close at $15.00. Arena...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy