Lots of local film events are happening in May and offer quite an eclectic selection. Here’s a look:. Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway, https://selectaseat.com. “Black Panther” After the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” Prince T’Challa (the late, great Chadwick Boseman) returns home to the technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new king. But he soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO