How the Rangers can win Game 2

Gerard Gallant got to sleep at about 2:30 on Wednesday morning, which, all things considered, could have been worse. If he was fighting through exhaustion following the Rangers’ 4-3 playoff-opening defeat in triple overtime, the coach hid it well.

The only demonstrable shift was the Rangers didn’t practice on Wednesday after they played 105:51 of hockey the previous night. They are still confident in what got them here, well aware that they outplayed Pittsburgh for the first chunk of Game 1 and trying to figure out how to make that sustainable through Game 2.

“For whatever reason, it happens,” Gallant said. “But it shouldn’t be that much of a difference [between] being excellent for 25 minutes and then not being good.”

If the Rangers are to make that leap on Thursday in what amounts to a must-win game before the series goes to Pittsburgh, here’s what they have to do.

Adam Fox celebrates scoring the Rangers’ lone power-play goal against the Penguins on Tuesday night. Getty Images

The Rangers spent 21 seconds on the power play in Game 1 before Adam Fox scored at 9:19 of the first period to revert the game back to even strength. It is true that after a certain point, the referees started letting both teams play, and Gallant said Tuesday there were a couple calls that should have been made. Still, it is not enough — not close to enough.

As you’ve doubtless heard, the Rangers were fourth in the league in power-play percentage, scoring on 25.46 percent of their chances this season. Their path to winning this series, and to making a sustained run in this postseason, depends on getting their power play onto the ice as much as possible. Doing so could have changed the momentum in the second half of Game 1 as the ice started tilting toward the Rangers’ end.

“When you look back at the chances, he missed on some real good chances, but overall, we can all be better,” Gallant said. “Not just Panarin. We can all be better. We were all really good and then we were all fair.”

To be fair to Panarin, the two best chances he created all game — high-danger passes to Fox and Mika Zibanejad during the third period — were not converted: Fox forced a tough save out of Casey DeSmith and the pass to Zibanejad was broken up in the crease. But the Rangers need more from their superstar in Game 2.

With seven giveaways, Artemi Panarin had a Game 1 he’d probably rather forget. Getty Images

Panarin’s first playoff game on Broadway was, well, let’s say underwhelming. In 31:54 of ice time, Panarin registered two shots on net, seven giveaways and in large part, failed to impact the game in the offensive zone. The second line of Panarin, Ryan Strome and Andrew Copp was outplayed at even strength with a 34.19 expected goals percentage, per Natural Stat Trick .

Before Game 1, we wrote about the importance of winning the matchup against Pittsburgh’s top line . Well, here is what Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust did in Game 1, per Natural Stat Trick: 25:25 TOI at even strength, two goals for to zero goals against, 24 shots for to nine shots allowed, 2.03 expected goals for to 0.51 expected goals allowed, 30 scoring chances (16 high-danger chances) for to two scoring chances allowed.

To use a technical term, that is an ass-kicking .

Sidney Crosby (second from right) celebrates with Jake Guentzel (59) and a line that dominated the Rangers in their time on the ice in Game 1. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

“I think [we] definitely gotta slow it down,” Fox said. “I think they feed on that, gaining speed in the neutral zone and coming in with a lot of speed. So I think they have a lot of skill on that line, they’re gonna get their chances. But obviously limiting the amount of speed they get in the neutral zone, their ability to move it around when they get in the offensive zone and go seam and everything like that.”

That means more physicality in the neutral zone — something the Rangers deployed to great advantage early in Game 1 then lost as the contest wore on. At a certain point, their only answer was to fall back on Igor Shesterkin . And as we learned in the game’s 106th minute, that is only sustainable for so long.

This goes hand-in-hand with the previous section. The Rangers were at their best in this game (and against the Penguins during the regular season) when they made it hard for them to break the puck out, kept space at a premium and forced turnovers. One of the best ways to prevent Crosby and Evgeni Malkin from controlling the game is to prevent them from possessing the puck.

Gallant needs to figure out whether the Rangers simply tried to play at an unsustainable pace or need to adjust.

“It wasn’t just the hits,” Gallant said. “… It’s about playing fast, staying in the offensive zone and getting more game there. Once we started letting them go D-to-D and across the ice, then the game opened up, and that’s not the game we want to play. We just had to be quicker on the forecheck.”

DeSmith’s sudden exit in the middle of the second overtime was perhaps the most stunning moment of the night. Still, the Rangers failed to get to Louis Domingue, who stopped all 17 shots he faced, with just three high-danger shots, per Natural Stat Trick.

Louis Domingue stopped all 17 shots he faced after being called off the bench into Game 1 in the second overtime period. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

It’s not yet clear whether they will see Domingue again on Thursday — DeSmith didn’t practice Wednesday, and Penguins coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that DeSmith continues to be evaluated for a lower-body injury and Alex D’Orio likely would be called up from AHL Scranton — but it seems to be at least a strong possibility. The Penguins managed to negate the Rangers’ advantage in nets on Tuesday.

If it’s Domingue, who played just three regular-season games over the past two seasons before Game 1, the Rangers need to take advantage in Game 2.