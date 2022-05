Grace and Michael Smith’s youngest son turned 1 last month, but there were few happy memories from the days after his birth, the couple said. What should have been a time for the parents to bond with their newborn boy, Julian, became a waking nightmare that still intrudes on the happiness of their family. Hours after Julian was born in April 2021, staff at St. Luke’s Hospital-Anderson Campus ...

NORTHAMPTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO