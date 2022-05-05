ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Key issues in the Northern Ireland election campaign

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P53A1_0fTh3ibO00

The Northern Ireland Protocol, the possibility of a border poll, the cost-of-living crisis and the future of the Stormont powersharing Executive were among the key issues during the Northern Ireland election campaign.

– The Northern Ireland Protocol

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said repeatedly that the post-Brexit protocol has cast a long shadow over Northern Ireland’s politics and it has been at the heart of debate throughout the campaign.

Sir Jeffrey’s party quit the powersharing Executive earlier this year in protest at the new trading arrangements which unionists see as an Irish Sea border and he has vowed not to re-enter government until his concerns are addressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zT7FI_0fTh3ibO00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The DUP leader has joined with TUV leader Jim Allister at several rallies in opposition to the protocol. However, Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionists, which also opposes the protocol, has refused to take part in the rallies, claiming they are increasing tensions in loyalist areas.

Nationalist parties and the cross-community Alliance Party have played down the importance of the protocol as an election issue, stating voters on the doorsteps are more concerned with bread-and-butter issues.

They have said the protocol is a result of Brexit and was introduced to mitigate some of its impacts. They claimed issues with the protocol will be resolved between the UK Government and the EU, and it is not a reason to collapse the Stormont Executive.

– Border poll

The potential of a referendum on Irish unity has emerged as a theme during the election campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqPV3_0fTh3ibO00
Parties have clashed over the prospect of a poll on Irish unity (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

However, it has been the unionist DUP which has forced it to the forefront of the agenda, repeatedly claiming that Sinn Fein would use any electoral victory as a mandate to call on the Secretary of State to set a date for a border poll.

Sinn Fein’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill, while acknowledging her party’s desire for a united Ireland, has sought to play down the issue in the short term, instead focusing on issues such as the cost-of-living crisis, the economy and health service waiting lists.

Other parties have accused the DUP of trying to scare people into voting for them by claiming that they are the only party which can stop Sinn Fein from topping the poll.

– The future of the Stormont Executive

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning Executive for several months after DUP First Minister Paul Givan quit his post in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcPWv_0fTh3ibO00
There has been no functioning Executive at Stormont since the DUP quit the first minister’s post in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol (Paul Faith/PA) (PA Wire)

That position could be set to continue after the election as the DUP has insisted its concerns over Northern Ireland’s place within the UK’s internal market be addressed before they agreed to form an Executive.

Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance Party have all called for an Executive to be formed immediately after the completion of the election.

The Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said he wants to see a period of intensive negotiation over a programme for government before he agrees to join an Executive.

Both the DUP and UUP have also refused to state if they would nominate for the position of deputy first minister in the event that Sinn Fein won the election and was entitled to nominate for first minister.

– Cost-of-living crisis

All of the main parties have pledged measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtJLh_0fTh3ibO00
Soaring energy prices have impacted families in Northern Ireland (Lauren Hurley/PA) (PA Wire)

Surging fuel and food prices have impacted most families in Northern Ireland and it has become a prevalent issue during election canvassing.

Sinn Fein, the SDLP, Alliance Party and the UUP have said that Stormont currently has £300 million which could be used on short-term measures to tackle soaring prices, but it cannot be spent because there is no powersharing Executive.

The DUP has disputed this and claims the money can be spent by ministers without an Executive.

All of the parties have called on the Westminster government to do more to alleviate the suffering caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3291FL_0fTh3ibO00
Hospitals in Northern Ireland have been under severe pressure (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Archive)

– Health service

Northern Ireland currently has the longest hospital waiting lists in the UK and emergency departments, GPs and ambulance services have been under intense pressure in recent months.

All of the parties agree that services need to be reformed and are in need of increased funding.

However, several party leaders have raised concern this cannot happen while Northern Ireland is without a functioning Executive.

Earlier this year, Stormont finance minister Conor Murphy attempted to introduce a three-year budget with a priority given to health service funding, but he said the budget could not be progressed after the Executive collapsed.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Taoiseach urges DUP to enter power-sharing Executive

The Irish premier has said that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is wrong to place conditions on the return to power-sharing in Northern Ireland. The unionist party, led by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, has insisted that it will not form an Executive until issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Jim Allister
Person
Doug Beattie
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Person
Conor Murphy
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Ireland#Sinn Fein#Uk#Stormont#Tuv#The Ulster Unionists#Nationalist#Alliance Party#The Uk Government#Eu
newschain

Mark Cavendish sprints to 16th career Giro d’Italia stage victory

Mark Cavendish ensured a winning return to the Giro d’Italia as he sprinted to victory on stage three in Hungary. In the 36-year-old’s first appearance at the grand tour since 2013, he powered to the front with around 300 metres remaining and held off Arnaud Demare and Fernando Gaviria to take victory in Balatonfured.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
newschain

Europe’s big clubs urged to put fans first ahead of Champions League reform

Europe’s big clubs were again urged to put fans first on Sunday ahead of a big week of talks on Champions League reform. A proposal to allow two teams the safety net of a place in the new 36-team league phase of the tournament post-2024 based on their historic European performance has faced long-standing opposition from the continent’s domestic leagues and from supporters’ groups.
UEFA
newschain

Concern in business community at Stormont uncertainty

A major business group has expressed concern at the uncertainty over the return of fully functioning government at Stormont. The new 90 MLAs elected are set to have their first day in Parliament Buildings on Monday. However, the DUP says it will not nominate ministers until the UK government has...
ECONOMY
newschain

McGuinness works his magic with Pretreville

Pretreville provided trainer Ado McGuinness with another big-race victory in the Group Three Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown. The County Dublin-based trainer has enjoyed a memorable 12 months, thanks in chief to the exploits of his dual Group One-winning sprinter A Case Of You. A winner at Dundalk earlier in the...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy