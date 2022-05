The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, just backed Elon Musk’s Twitter bid to the tune of $500 million. And that’s just the beginning. Accounting for $9.6 trillion out of a total of $14 trillion in total crypto trading volume last year, according to research-oriented cryptocurrency site The Block, Binance is owned by the richest person in crypto, Changpeng Zhao, better known to his 5.9 million Twitter followers — and everyone in cryptocurrency — as CZ.

