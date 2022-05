If you enjoy playing chess you may be interested in a new full-size tournament electronic chessboard that can be folded for portability. The iChessOne is a wooden foldable chessboard complete with Staunton 5 chess pieces which have been modified to transform them into an electronic chess set. Designed to be used with online services such as Lichess the companion application allows you to play with others remotely wherever they may be located in the world.

