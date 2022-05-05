ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Couple get engaged on pitch after AFC Bournemouth promotion

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who popped the question to his partner on the football pitch where Bournemouth had just won promotion back to the Premier League, also got the right result. Luke Fletcher went down on one knee in the centre circle at the Vitality stadium and proposed to Kate Warren on Tuesday...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

What are the Quordle answers for 9 May?

Warning: Spoiler ahead.Fancy a good game and bored of Wordle?Quordle is essentially Wordle on steroids, with the opportunity to guess four words instead of one. Released in January, the spin-off game has now welcomed over 15 million players in total. The premise of the game may seem complex but it gets easier after a few practices.You have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe answers for 9 May are:RALPH, a name. INGOT, a block of steel, gold, silver, or other metal, typically oblong in shape.COVET, yearn to possess (something, especially something belonging to another).AMITY, friendly relations.Didn't guess correctly? Then try again tomorrow. And in the meantime, there are always these Wordle alternatives to have a go at instead.Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
HOBBIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Fletcher
BBC

Two men stabbed in disorder in Birmingham

Two men have been stabbed following a disorder, police said. West Midlands Police officers were called to Ward Street in Newtown, Birmingham at about 04:00 BST on Saturday. Two men, aged 22, had been stabbed and were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, the force said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Will Young on his losing his twin brother to suicide

Will Young has spoken candidly about the pain of losing his twin brother to alcoholism and suicide in 2020. The singer described missing his "best friend" and said it was important to speak out about what it is like to live with someone who has alcoholism. He also discussed the...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Covid: 'I'm blind in one eye after cancelled pandemic appointments'

An 80-year-old woman has said she lost her sight in one eye after her regular hospital eye clinic appointments were cancelled during the Covid pandemic. Janet Harris said: "I do blame the health board because they should have carried on with the appointments. "It's awful to think they could have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc Bournemouth#Football Pitch#Uk#The Premier League#Nottingham Forest#Warehouseman
BBC

Covid infections down considerably in UK

Covid infections are down considerably in the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics, with around one in 33 people thought to be infected. Around 1.9m people - roughly 3% of the population - would have tested positive in the week to 30 April - more than 923,000 fewer than the week before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Braintree: RSPCA's Danaher Animal Home warns of waiting list

A charity in Essex said it had a "huge waiting list" to take in animals people could no longer care for. Sam Garvey, of the RSPCA's Danaher Animal Home, in Braintree, Essex, said it had been caused by the cost of living rise and behavioural problems. It is currently home...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy