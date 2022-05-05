ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Old Country Road in Westbury

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Old Country Road at Merchants Concourse in Westbury.

The crash happened around 3:48 a.m.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

In video obtained by News 12, two vehicles are seen with front-end damage. The third vehicle is a UPS tractor-trailer.

Old Country Road was closed in both directions from Merchants Concourse to Pine Street. The road has since reopened.

Kathy Peranzo
3d ago

Hopefully all are alright because that’s a very busy area thanks to all the shopping areas there. People must learn to slow down life is short

66-year-old man dead in early morning crash in Nassau County

NEW YORK - A head-on crash early Tuesday morning in Nassau County killed a 66-year-old man. Police closed a section of Grand Avenue in Baldwin Tuesday morning after the collision, just after 5 a.m. Police say the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old female driver in the other car was taken to the hospital with injuries that are said not to be life-threatening. The details of the crash are under investigation. 
At Least 2 Hospitalized After Crash, Vehicle Fire in Bloomfield

Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash and vehicle fire on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield on Thursday morning, according to fire officials. Police said the drivers of both vehicles were injured, they got out of the vehicles on their own and the injuries are not serious.
‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
Woman who fell onto train tracks in Stamford dies

A woman who fell onto the Stamford train track Tuesday has died. A family spokesperson says 34-year-old Jessica Perez and her baby fell onto the train tracks Tuesday afternoon. MTA police say there were no trains moving through the station when the two fell. A train crew nearby saw them...
