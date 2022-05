CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perrion Winfrey collected 17 tackles for a loss and six sacks in his two years at Oklahoma. At the combine, he ran a 4.89 in the 40, which was third best among the defensive tackles. More impressive than his 40 was his 1.68 10-yard split that is comparable to Jordan Davis (1.68) and Devonte Wyatt (1.66), both whom were taken in last weekend’s draft.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO