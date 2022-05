EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WCCO) — The teenager charged with killing a young Wisconsin girl will be back in court Thursday. The 14-year-old eighth grader is facing charges of first-degree murder, as well as two charges of sexual assault, in connection to the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters. According to prosecutors, the boy confessed to investigators that he intended to rape and kill Peters “from the get-go” on April 24, when he followed her on a trail as she left her aunt’s home in Chippewa Falls. The boy allegedly admitted to punching the girl, hitting her with a stick, strangling her, and sexually...

