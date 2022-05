Flint, MI—Students at Durant-Tuuri-Mott Elementary are learning about healthy food and gardening in a hands-on, accessible way by helping rebuild the school’s garden. “When I came on, the school hadn’t planted in a couple years, and some of the beds were falling apart,” said AJ Appeldoorn, who works at the school as one of the Crim Fitness Foundation’s four FoodCorps members. “I surveyed some of the teachers about their interest in using the space, and some of the feedback I got was that the space itself wasn’t accessible and it wasn’t clean or safe for students.”

