As Jacksonville has reached the 50-homicide mark on May 1, The Times-Union continues to document the city’s violence for nearly 20 years — officially back to 2006. Every time the Sheriff’s Office reports a homicide, The Times-Union updates its database with the basic summary of who, what, where, why and when that’s afforded to the newspaper from law enforcement. The Times-Union updates the data when there’s an arrest and additional details in court records.

3 DAYS AGO