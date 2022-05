LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are now asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing teen. Jaitajah Folmar was reportedly last seen leaving her Lorain residence on Jan. 9. The 17-year-old has not returned home since, however, police believe she may be in the city of Cleveland. Anyone with information about Folmar […]

LORAIN, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO