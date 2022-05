SEOUL/DETROIT, May 9 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) plans to announce a new electric-vehicle manufacturing plant in the United States and has been in discussions to build a facility in Georgia, near existing plants for the Hyundai and Kia (000270.KS) brands, the Korean automaker and people with knowledge of its plans told Reuters.

