Oakdale Elementary will be hosting “A Taste of Oakdale” on May 21st from 10am until 2pm. Having endured a pandemic they finally have an opportunity to invite us to school to have fun. Taste of Oakdale is full of funnel cakes, food trucks, bouncy houses, games and old fashioned fun. You’re invited to attend the Taste of Oakdale in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 21, 2022. Oakdale Elementary is raising money for their well needed digital marquee, and we can help. This celebration of activities gives us a chance to meet local businesses and services they offer our communities. The link to sign up as a vendor, give a donation or become a sponsor.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO