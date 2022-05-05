A. Duie Pyle Wins American Trucking Association’s President’s Trophy

Manheim Township High School posing with the floating trophy after being named the State Academic Competition champion for the 2021-22 school year. (Submitted Image) HARRISBURG, PA — Cecil County’s Manheim Township High School rose to the top at this year’s PA State Academic Competition that was held on Friday, April 29, 2022. Pennsylvania’s top high school teams competed for the title of PA State Champion. In the exciting and competitive daylong competition, it was Cecil County’s Manheim Township High School that placed first with 115 points. Chester County’s defending state champion, Great Valley High School, came in second with Wissahickon High School coming in third. Manheim Township was presented with a $2,000 scholarship; Great Valley High School was awarded a $500 scholarship for second place and Wissahickon High School received a $500 scholarship for third place.
