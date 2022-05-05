ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

A. Duie Pyle Wins American Trucking Association’s President’s Trophy

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEST CHESTER, PA — A. Duie Pyle announced its recent recognition as an American Trucking Association President’s Trophy winner. The award is the highest safety award available to motor carriers in the United States, and Pyle demonstrated its commitment to safety after driving more than 83 million miles. This marks the...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
MyChesCo

Federal REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 3, 2023

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) joined the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) and Philadelphia International Airport officials on Monday to remind Pennsylvania residents who want REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo ID cards and have not yet gotten one to gather the needed documents now to ensure they leave plenty of time to get their REAL ID before the federal enforcement date.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
West Chester, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Serial Bank Robber from Delaware County Sentenced

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Michael George, 31, of Broomall, PA, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $4,790 in both forfeiture and restitution by United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky for committing four bank robberies over the course of about a week in March 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Company#Health And Safety#Vp
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Luis Mercado, age 44, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on May 4, 2022, to 10 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, for fraudulently claiming pandemic unemployment assistance funds. Mercado was also ordered to pay $37,555 in restitution.
LEBANON, PA
MyChesCo

Former Phoenixville Civic Center to Be Sold at Auction

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co announced the sale of the former Civic Center at 123 Main Street in Phoenixville, Chester County, Pennsylvania. This property is being sold by order of the Phoenixville Borough in an online-only Auction concluding Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
MyChesCo

Former Liberian Rebel General Charged With Immigration Fraud

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Laye Sekou Camara, a/k/a “K-1,” a/k/a “Dragon Master,” 43, of Mays Landing, NJ, was arrested and charged on May 5, 2022, by Criminal Complaint and subsequent Indictment on the charge of use of an immigration document obtained by fraud.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

EXPECT DELAYS: U.S. 202 Lane Closures Scheduled in Chadds Ford, Concord Townships

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) between State Farm Drive and the Delaware State line in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County on Monday, May 9, through Friday, May 20, weekdays from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for mechanized patching operations, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
CHADDS FORD, PA
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Visits Small Businesses Across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver and other DCED executives celebrated Small Business Week by traveling across the commonwealth last week to highlight investments made by the Wolf Administration in small businesses. “I had the pleasure of touring many small businesses...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Manheim High School Named PA State Academic Competition Champions

Manheim Township High School posing with the floating trophy after being named the State Academic Competition champion for the 2021-22 school year. (Submitted Image) HARRISBURG, PA — Cecil County’s Manheim Township High School rose to the top at this year’s PA State Academic Competition that was held on Friday, April 29, 2022. Pennsylvania’s top high school teams competed for the title of PA State Champion. In the exciting and competitive daylong competition, it was Cecil County’s Manheim Township High School that placed first with 115 points. Chester County’s defending state champion, Great Valley High School, came in second with Wissahickon High School coming in third. Manheim Township was presented with a $2,000 scholarship; Great Valley High School was awarded a $500 scholarship for second place and Wissahickon High School received a $500 scholarship for third place.
MANHEIM, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy