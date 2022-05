Great moments in PC gaming are bite-sized celebrations of some of our favorite gaming memories. In late 2018, I fell hard into Hitman 2. My friend and I were playing missions at the same time trying to concoct the best, most hitman-iest routes through each. We had fun tearing apart the dozens of obscure kill challenges, but there was one crown jewel of Hitman challenge runs we took very seriously: the SASO Master (Silent Assassin, Suit Only). SASO Master is an immensely satisfying challenge in what is already one of the greatest stealth games ever made. And one of the hardest maps to pull it off on? Sapienza.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO