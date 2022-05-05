ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong retail sales drop for second month but downdraft seen easing

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds tourism numbers, retail data breakdown, government comment)

* March retail sales drop for 2nd consecutive month

* March tourist arrivals plunge 73% y/y after Feb’s over 52% drop

* March jewellery, watch sales down 36.8% y/y vs Feb’s 33.6% fall

* Govt expects support for sector after COVID measures eased

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s retail sales fell in March for a second consecutive month after the city imposed stringent restrictions to curb an outbreak of COVID-19 but the government expected the sector to draw support as cases decline and measures are eased.

Retail sales in March fell 13.8% from a year earlier to HK$23.8 billion ($3.03 billion), official data released on Thursday showed. That followed a 14.6% drop in February.

“The improved local epidemic situation of late and thus the progressive relaxation of social distancing measures, along with the disbursement of the first batch of electronic consumption vouchers in early April, will render support to the retail sector,” a government spokesman said.

In volume terms, retail sales in March dropped 16.8% from a year earlier, compared with a 17.6% decline in February.

At the start of this year, Hong Kong implemented its most draconian anti-COVID-19 measures as the Omicron variant brought a dramatic spike in infections, with businesses hit hard by widespread closures.

The city’s economy contracted 4% in the first quarter of this year, breaking four quarters of growth, but the government expects an improving situation with the local epidemic and support measures to help lift domestic demand for the remainder of the year.

Hong Kong’s economy is expected to grow 2.0% to 3.5% this year after expanding 6.4% in 2021.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, which before the pandemic relied heavily on tourists from the mainland, plunged 36.8% in March following a 33.6% drop in February, the data showed.

Clothing, footwear and related products dropped 41.5% in March against a 39.0% drop in February.

Tourist arrivals in March plunged 73% from a year earlier to 1,800. That compares with a drop of more than 52% in February.

Online retail sales were a bright spot, surging 30.9% year-on-year in March in value terms after February’s 50.0% growth.

Hong Kong will further ease COVID restrictions as cases in the financial hub continue to ease. Beaches and swimming pools reopened on Thursday and restaurants were allowed to serve eight people per table, up from four. ($1 = 7.8489 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Reuters

Yuan falls to 18-month low, sluggish trade data reaffirms lockdown pain

(Updates prices, adds comment, details and table) SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended losses to a new 18-month low against a firmer dollar on Monday, breaching key thresholds, as sluggish April trade data reaffirmed market worries that COVID-19 induced lockdowns across the country are taking a toll on economy. China's export growth slowed to single digits last month, while imports were unchanged as tighter and wider COVID curbs halted factory production, disrupted supply chains and triggered a collapse in domestic demand. Pro-growth pledges made by the government and the existing stringent virus containment measures have posed a policy dilemma, as effectively highlighted by Premier Li Keqiang when he pushed for government departments to prioritize helping businesses retain jobs, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI asset management. China's jobless rate rose to 5.8% in March, the highest since May 2020. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.6899 per dollar, 567 pips or 0.85% weaker than the previous fix 6.6332, the weakest since Nov. 3, 2020. Similar to last week, the official guidance came in firmer than market projections. Traders and analysts took that as a sign the authorities want to slow the currency's descent. Monday's midpoint fixing was 51 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 6.6950. In the spot market, the onshore spot yuan fell below the psychologically-important 6.7 per dollar to a low of 6.7136, the softest level since Nov. 4, 2020. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.7095 per dollar, 444 pips weaker than the previous late session close Its offshore counterpart also touched a fresh 1-1/2-year low to breach the key 6.75 per dollar before trading at 6.7486 per dollar at noon. "The strength of the U.S. dollar and China's COVID-19 policy and associated implementations were and were likely to continue to be the main themes affecting CNY and other Asian currencies in near term," said Li Lin, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG Bank. Li cut her forecast for China's full-year GDP growth to 4.3% from 5.2% previously, attributing the revision to China's reiteration of its zero-COVID policy and continued stringent virus containment measures taken by local governments. Shanghai authorities have tightened city-wide lockdown measures they imposed more than a month ago, prolonging into late May an ordeal that the capital Beijing wants to avoid by turning mass testing into an almost daily routine. Separately, the sharply rising U.S. yields and a surging dollar have also pressured the yuan's forwards market, pushing benchmark one-year dollar/yuan swaps to 25 points on Monday, the lowest level since July 2019. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.6899 6.6332 -0.85% Spot yuan 6.7095 6.6651 -0.66% Divergence from 0.29% midpoint* Spot change YTD -5.28% Spot change since 2005 23.35% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 101.26 101.36 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 104.068 103.66 0.4 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.7486 -0.58% * Offshore 6.7975 -1.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Simon Cameron-Moore)
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China meat imports drop 36% on year in April - customs

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China imported 592,000 tonnes of meat in April, down 35.7% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as a surge in domestic pork output curbed appetite for shipments from abroad. Imports have also been impacted by strained logistics caused by...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China blue-chips sag as COVID curbs continue to bite

SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Chinese blue-chip shares fell on Monday as growing concerns over the economic impact of COVID-19 lockdowns weighed on investor sentiment, with new trade data reflecting soft demand. ** At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.65% at 3,883.51 points and the Shanghai...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-China lockdowns, global growth concerns fuel losses in Asian FX

* Asian FX hit multi-month lows * Philippines heads to polls, peso down 0.4% * Singapore bond yields at highest since 2015 * Jakarta stocks sink 4.4% By Harshita Swaminathan May 9 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies, stocks and bonds slid at the start of the week as further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in China raised pressure on its economy, while concerns over global growth persisted. China's yuan fell 0.7% to trade at 6.711 to the dollar, its lowest since November 2020. The Philippine peso also edged 0.4% lower in thin trade on the day of its presidential election. China, the region's largest economy, also reported faster-than-expected growth in exports for April, while imports were flat as COVID-19 curbs weighed on the economy. MSCI's emerging markets index also dropped 0.8% to a 22-month low. The Philippines stock market was shut as voters headed to the polls. Former senator and congressman Ferdinand Marcos Jr is expected to beat incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo in the race for the presidency. "Some level of policy uncertainty could induce near-term caution in PHP, but this could fade in the months ahead if Marcos picks a credible economic team", analysts at Maybank said, adding that Marcos is viewed as less market-friendly than Robredo. Bond yields across the region also spiked sharply, with yields in Singapore adding 107 basis points to 2.894%, their highest since 2015. Yields in Indonesia also rose 127 basis points to a near 2-year high of 7.126%. "The drivers are not the domestic or even regional conditions. It is this global bond yield move", says Alvin Tan, Head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, adding that investors were awaiting U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday. Share markets weakened globally amid growing fears that the global economy could tip into recession, as central banks tighten monetary policy to counter rising inflation. The Singapore dollar fell 0.4% to hit its lowest since July 2020. The South Korea won dropped 0.3% to hit an over two-year low, while its stocks slipped 1.2% to a two-month low. Indonesia's GDP grew 5.01% year-on-year in the first quarter, marginally better than expected, while consumer prices in April rose at their fastest pace in over four years. Returning from a week-long holiday, Indonesian share markets fell 4.4% and were set for their sharpest drop since September 2020, while the rupiah dipped 0.2% to a 10-month low. HIGHLIGHTS: ** India bond yield up 43 basis points to 7.491%, highest level since 2019 ** Indian rupee hits record low ** Taiwanese stocks down 1.9% to hit near one-year low Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0522 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.38 -12.1 <.N2 -2.34 -8.41 9 25> China <CNY=CFXS -0.70 -5.32 <.SS 0.12 -17.44 > EC> India -0.67 -4.00 <.NS -1.06 -6.43 EI> Indonesi -0.28 -1.96 <.JK -3.88 5.57 a SE> Malaysia -0.21 -4.87 <.KL -0.75 -0.95 SE> Philippi -0.46 -3.15 <.PS 0.00 -5.09 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC -0.13 -6.71 <.KS -1.34 -12.38 > 11> Singapor -0.40 -3.02 <.ST -0.10 5.28 e I> Taiwan -0.20 -6.83 <.TW -1.83 -11.59 II> Thailand -0.61 -3.41 <.SE -1.01 -2.68 TI> (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Kicking the China habit: South Korea hunts tungsten treasure

SANGDONG, South Korea, May 9 (Reuters) - Blue tungsten winking from the walls of abandoned mine shafts, in a town that's seen better days, could be a catalyst for South Korea's bid to break China's dominance of critical minerals and stake its claim to the raw materials of the future.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 9 (Reuters) - China's two biggest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs on their residents on Monday, raising new frustration and even questions about the legality of its uncompromising battle with the virus. read more. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. *...
WORLD
Reuters

UPDATE 2-China's iron ore import slump extends into April - customs

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - A slump in Chinese iron ore imports extended into April, as suppliers struggled with disruptions while a COVID outbreak suppressed demand. The world’s top iron ore consumer took in 86.06 million tonnes of the material in April, 12.7% less than a year earlier, implying ongoing weak activity in the country’s steelmaking industry.
ECONOMY
Reuters

London stocks slid as China growth concerns dent global risk appetite

May 9 (Reuters) - UK shares tracked Asian and European markets lower on Monday, as tightening lockdowns in China added to investors' concerns about a recession amid the Bank of England's dour economic outlook last week. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) fell 0.7% in early trade, with miners (.FTNMX551020)...
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan, Philippine peso fall most among Asian currencies

May 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 130.880 130.56 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.389 1.3854 -0.25 Taiwan dlr 29.751 29.66 -0.31 Korean won 1274.100 1272.7 -0.11 Baht 34.415 34.36 -0.16 Peso 52.600 52.41 -0.36 Rupiah 14515.000 14495 -0.14 Rupee 0.00 76.915 0.00 Ringgit 4.375 4.368 -0.16 Yuan 6.695 6.6651 -0.44 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 130.880 115.08 -12.07 Sing dlr 1.389 1.3490 -2.87 Taiwan dlr 29.751 27.676 -6.97 Korean won 1274.100 1188.60 -6.71 Baht 34.415 33.39 -2.98 Peso 52.600 50.99 -3.06 Rupiah 14515.000 14250 -1.83 Rupee 76.915 74.33 -3.36 Ringgit 4.375 4.1640 -4.82 Yuan 6.695 6.3550 -5.07 (Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses track global shares lower; Saudi gains

May 9 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Monday, tracking subdued global shares on rate worries, while a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and recession. Shanghai authorities were tightening the city-wide COVID-19 lockdown they imposed more than a month ago,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

