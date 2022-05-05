Pope uses wheelchair in public for first time since recent knee pain began

VATICAN CITY, May 5 (Reuters) - Pope Francis used a wheelchair in public on Thursday for the first time since a new flare-up of pain in his knee has limited his ability to walk.

At an audience for a group of nuns, Francis was wheeled to his seat on the stage. Since the latest flare up the past two months, he had been able to walk the some 10 metres (yards) from the side entrance of the stage to his seat at the centre, albeit with help from aides. (Reporting by Guglielmo Mangiapane, writing by Philip Pullella; Editing by Toby Chopra)