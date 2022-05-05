ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope uses wheelchair in public for first time since recent knee pain began

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

VATICAN CITY, May 5 (Reuters) - Pope Francis used a wheelchair in public on Thursday for the first time since a new flare-up of pain in his knee has limited his ability to walk.

At an audience for a group of nuns, Francis was wheeled to his seat on the stage. Since the latest flare up the past two months, he had been able to walk the some 10 metres (yards) from the side entrance of the stage to his seat at the centre, albeit with help from aides. (Reporting by Guglielmo Mangiapane, writing by Philip Pullella; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Comments / 2

Related
Vice

Vatican Offers, Mysteriously Rescinds Interview About Pope’s Metaverse Plans

This week, news broke that the Vatican is entering the metaverse and developing an NFT gallery dedicated to the Catholic Church. “The public-private partnership aims to extend the availability of the Vatican's heritage – manuscripts, masterpieces, and academic initiatives – to people, who otherwise won't be able to experience it,” a press release stated.
RELIGION
Reuters

Vatican preparing for possibility of women Swiss Guards

VATICAN CITY, May 4 (Reuters) - The new barracks of the Vatican Swiss guards will be built to accommodate female members if Pope Francis or his successors allow women to join the elite and colourfully dressed force. Officials of the Swiss foundation that is raising the estimated 45 million Swiss...
RELIGION
The Independent

‘I’m a good Catholic, I swear!’: Madonna asks Pope Francis to meet and discuss her ‘blasphemous’ behaviour

Madonna has extended an olive branch to Pope Francis after she was condemned for her “blasphemous” behaviour.The singer is famous for her tensions with the Catholic Church. Her 1989 music video for the song “Like a Prayer” – featuring burning crosses and an erotic depiction of Jesus – was banned by the Vatican, with Italian Roman Catholic historian Roberto de Mattei saying at the time: “The video is a blasphemy and insult because it shows immorals inside a church.”Pope John Paul II also encouraged fans to boycott Madonna in Italy and not attend her Blond Ambition tour. Read more...
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope decries divisions caused by old-school liturgy fans

Pope Francis on Saturday blasted Catholics who, hewing to old-school versions of liturgy like the Latin Mass, have made an ideological battleground of the issue, decrying what he described as devil-inspired divisiveness in the church.Francis pressed his papacy’s battle against traditionalists, whose prominent members include some ultra-conservative cardinals. They have resisted restrictions, imposed last year by the Vatican, on celebrations of the old Mass in Latin in St. Peter’s Basilica and, more generally, for years have disparaged the modernizing reforms of the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s. Speaking at the Vatican to instructors and students of the Pontifical...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Pain#Nuns#Vatican City
BBC

Priest who had two abortions says women need choice

A priest who had two abortions said it was "deeply wrong" that it could become illegal in parts of the United States. The Reverend Lizzi Green, 37, had an abortion four years ago in Cambridge due to medical reasons. The mother-of-two also had a termination when she was younger after...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Daily Mail

Millionaire car dealer who opened his £5m mansion to Ukrainian refugee family-of-eight says they 'don't moan about anything' as he blasts 'horrendous' visa process that left them living in one-bed flat in Poland for WEEKS

A kind-hearted car dealer who is housing a family of eight Ukrainian refugees at his country manor home said they are 'such humble people' as he slammed the red tape needed to bring them to the UK. Martin Holton, 59, paid to bring them over from Poland, and is putting...
WORLD
BBC

Passport rule meant my family flew off without me

A woman has told how she had to watch her husband and young children fly off on holiday without her because of post-Brexit passport rules. Ellie Hair was due to fly to Lanzarote from Glasgow on Sunday but she was not allowed to check in. Some European countries now nsist...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

England reports case of rare monkeypox infection

LONDON (Reuters) - A person in England has been diagnosed with a rare viral monkeypox infection thought to be linked to travel to West Africa, health authorities said on Saturday. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement the case, in a person who had recently traveled to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU says ready to restart talks on N.Ireland protocol, envoy says

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's envoy to Britain said the bloc was ready to restart talks on the Northern Ireland protocol after a pause due to recent elections but would not overhaul the arrangement that is central to post-Brexit trading rules. "Let's be clear: we are not...
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

426K+
Followers
324K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy