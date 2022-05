KINGSPORT — In the battle of fundamentals, David Crockett was the superior team on this night. And the Pioneers kept their season alive. Pitching, bunting, putting the ball in play, baserunning, fielding — routine and beyond — Crockett had it all in an 8-1 win over West Ridge in the opening game of the District 1-4A baseball tournament Saturday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

