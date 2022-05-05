ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here’s why investors love KC real estate and what that means for buyers

By Angie Ricono, Cyndi Fahrlander
KCTV 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Traditional home buyers in the KC Metro are facing fierce competition from investors with deep pockets. It doesn’t matter where in the Kansas City area you’re looking to buy a home; the housing market is red hot right now. It seems the rules of home buying...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 2

MarketWatch

Foreclosure filings are up 132% from a year prior. Here’s what that means for the housing market (and it’s not what you might think)

When we were reading through real estate data this month, three stats caught our eye. The first: That the number of active foreclosures (this is when the foreclosure process has begun on a seriously delinquent loan, but it has yet to be completed and liquidated) edged up by more than 7,000 in March — the first year-over-year increase in almost 10 years, according to mortgage technology, data and analytics provider Black Knight. Secondly, more than 78,000 U.S. properties had a foreclosure filing during the first quarter of 2022, which is up 39% from the previous quarter and up 132% from a year ago, according to real estate analytics company ATTOM. And third, serious mortgage delinquencies — those 90 or more days past due — are 70% higher than they were pre-pandemic, according to Black Knight.
Florida Phoenix

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pa. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Fatherly

These Are the 10 Cities With the Fastest-Rising Rents Since 2021

There are a lot of factors that are stressing American families out right now. One of the larger ones is widespread price increases. From food to gas and clothing and pet food, our pocketbooks are getting squeezed. For families that pay rent, there’s an added expense, particularly if you live in one of the US cities that experienced the fastest-rising rents over the last year. Here’s what you need to know.
CNBC

70% of new homeowners have at least one regret about their purchase, survey finds

As mortgage costs continue to rise alongside home prices, some buyers are dealing with another problem: regret. Among recent home buyers, 70% have at least one regret, according to recent survey by HomeLight, an online real estate marketplace, which polled 1,620 people across the U.S. earlier this year. One of the top regrets — cited by roughly 1 in 5 of those surveyed — was underestimating the total cost of buying a home.
US News and World Report

Upworthy

'This is a joke, right?': Landlord springs sudden $885 rent increase on unsuspecting woman

Across the United States, renters are struggling to pay their monthly lease payments. At a time when the majority of renters have been left vulnerable, some landlords are attempting to take advantage of the situation. Kara Perez, a financial expert who goes by the username WeBravelyGo on TikTok, rents her living space in Austin, Texas. When signing her new lease agreement, she realized her landlord had suddenly increased her rent by $885 without prior discussion. As the Texas government does not enforce rent control legislation, Kara has no option but to negotiate her renting terms one-on-one with her landlord. She described her situation in a now-viral TikTok, BoredPanda reports.
Daily Mail

Miami is the least affordable place to live in the US as rent prices rocket to $3,000 per month while wages slump due to surge of loaded New York tech workers flocking to the Sunshine State

Miami is now the least affordable place to live in the US as average rents now rival New York City and San Francisco, new real estate data shows. Prices have soared to nearly $3,000 per month this year as amid a mass migration of wealthy residents from the Big Apple and Silicon Valley during the pandemic.
