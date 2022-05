SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A few clouds early with tons of sunshine throughout the day. Highs continue to climb, today into the upper 70s by the afternoon. It will be warm and windy. Winds will be breezy through the morning and crank up in the afternoon. Winds will be between about 15 and 20 miles per hour but gusting into the 30s during the afternoon and early evening. Enjoy the day but hold onto the hats! High of 78 degrees. Winds SE 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO