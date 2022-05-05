ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Streets remain closed Thursday morning after gas line hit in South Lubbock

By Caitlyn Rooney
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — After a gas leak Wednesday afternoon, the City of Lubbock said Thursday morning commutes would be impacted on 82nd Street between Memphis and Louisville Avenue.

ATMOS and Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were on scene overnight to find and repair the natural gas leak near 82nd and Memphis, according to a press release from the City of Lubbock.

Lubbock Fire Rescue on Wednesday told EverythingLubbock.com that a third-party contractor hit a gas line.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

ATMOS and Lubbock Fire Rescue crews will remain on-site overnight to find and repair the natural gas leak near 82nd & Memphis. Morning commutes will be impacted on Thursday for those traveling on 82nd Street between Memphis & Louisville.

The public is encouraged to plan ahead and find alternative routes.

End of release.

