One of the cool things about the pandemic was the return of some of the old-school traditions, which weren't traditions back in the day, but were just the norm. First Avenue and other parts of town have been buzzing the last few summers, and with positive activities for a change. Folks have been stepping away from their screens, shining up their classic rides and popping the top to go "cruising"!

MONTICELLO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO