Andre Iguodala has played in 173 playoff games with four different franchises (two stints with the Golden State Warriors), but all indications are that it's going to be a while until he suits up for his next postseason contest. "Iggy" is currently dealing with a neck injury that limited him to three appearances in the Dubs' five-game Western Conference first-round series against the Denver Nuggets and has kept him sidelined for the conference semifinals vs. the Memphis Grizzlies thus far.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO