Recall Alert: Queen Bee candies may pose health risk

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Attention sweets lovers, Queen Bee LLC has issued a voluntary recall of candy products purchased within the last year.

The voluntary recall impacts a variety of honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens including tree nuts and dairy (milk).

That could mean a serious, maybe even deadly, problem for some with allergies.

Full refunds are available to any consumers who purchased any of the product. For more information, click here.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

