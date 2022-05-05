Recall Alert: Queen Bee candies may pose health risk
Attention sweets lovers, Queen Bee LLC has issued a voluntary recall of candy products purchased within the last year.
The voluntary recall impacts a variety of honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens including tree nuts and dairy (milk).
That could mean a serious, maybe even deadly, problem for some with allergies.
Full refunds are available to any consumers who purchased any of the product. For more information, click here.
