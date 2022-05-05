ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Ameynah team considering her options after Guineas outing

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxiKD_0fTgpdwP00

Roger Varian was pleased his filly Ameynah proved she belonged at the top table with a sixth-placed finish in the 1000 Guineas on Sunday.

Heading into the race with just two runs under her belt, the daughter of Exceed And Excel was taking a massive leap in class to run in the Classic on the back of an impressive maiden victory over seven furlongs at the Craven meeting.

However, she took the move up to both a mile and Group One level in her stride to be beaten just over three lengths at the finish – a result which was made all the more respectable by the fact the filly started slightly awkwardly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0schJs_0fTgpdwP00
Roger Varian was pleased with the performance of Ameynah in the 1000 Guineas (Simon Marper/PA) (PA Wire)

“She ran a great race, she looked every bit good enough to be in the race, it just didn’t quite pan out how we hoped,” explained Varian.

“She missed the break which cost her vital track position early on and it was very hard for her to make up that much ground. But she finished the race off strong and she has a bright future.

“The way she galloped out, you wouldn’t rule out going 10 furlongs with her at some point. We’ll digest and get through the next week and then make a plan.”

Although drawing a blank at Newmarket on Sunday, Varian was on the scoresheet at Hamilton, with Mitbaahy running out a convincing winner of the Tangerine Trees Conditions Stakes over five furlongs.

Placed at Listed level as a two-year-old, he built nicely on his Nottingham reappearance to open his account for the season and his handler believes he deserves a return to Listed company for his next outing.

Varian continued: “He’s a solid horse and has strengthened up nicely over the winter. He showed good form as a two-year-old, but looks a bit better now and he could be an exciting sprinter for the summer.

“He deserves to run at a higher-level next time and there’s the Listed Scurry Stakes at Sandown for three-year-olds early in June and that might be the logical place to go.

“Five is his trip at the moment, he travels strong and he can quicken, so five looks to be his bag for now.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

McGuinness works his magic with Pretreville

Pretreville provided trainer Ado McGuinness with another big-race victory in the Group Three Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown. The County Dublin-based trainer has enjoyed a memorable 12 months, thanks in chief to the exploits of his dual Group One-winning sprinter A Case Of You. A winner at Dundalk earlier in the...
SPORTS
newschain

Gemmell eyeing Ascot and Cheltenham targets for Paisley Park

Popular staying hurdler Paisley Park will stay in training next season with the Long Walk and Cleeve Hurdles the aim, according to his owner Andrew Gemmell. Thoughts of going novice chasing were put on hold last season because of the dry autumn, with the now 10-year-old preferring softer ground. However,...
SPORTS
newschain

Stone Age rockets to Derby favouritism

Stone Age rocketed to the head of ante-post lists for the Cazoo Derby following a scintillating display in the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown. It has been quite a week for trainer Aidan O’Brien, who saw Changingoftheguard, Star Of India and United Nations enter the reckoning for Epsom with victories at Chester and Lingfield respectively, but had to rule out previous Derby favourite Luxembourg on Sunday afternoon following a setback.
WORLD
Larry Brown Sports

Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Varian
newschain

I am in a dreamworld – Record-breaking Laura Collett wins Badminton title

Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett admitted she was in a “dreamworld” after winning her first Badminton Horse Trials title in record-breaking fashion. Not only did Collett land the £100,000 top prize aboard her Tokyo Games ride London 52, her final score of 21.4 penalties was the lowest in Badminton’s 73-year history.
WORLD
newschain

Leopardstown winner History in line for Irish Guineas outing

History put herself in line for a tilt at the Irish 1,000 Guineas with victory in the Cornelscourt Stakes at Leopardstown. Runner-up on her first two starts last summer before making it third time lucky at Gowran Park in September, the Galileo filly was a 3-1 shot for her reappearance in this one-mile Group Three.
ANIMALS
newschain

Putin says Russian offensive in Ukraine ‘response to Western policies’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies. Speaking at a military parade marking the former Soviet Union’s Second World War victory over the Nazis, Mr Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guineas
newschain

Rich Strike produces huge upset in Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike produced a sensational 80-1 upset to win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The Eric Reed-trained colt only made the field on Friday with the scratching of Ethereal Road, but powered home from an unpromising position under Sonny Leon to stun favourite Epicenter and Zandon. The winner had...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Morrisons tipped to beat EG in race to buy McColl’s

Morrisons is expected to win control of collapsed retailer McColl’s after a takeover battle with EG Group. The convenience chain fell into administration on Friday, plunging the future of its 1,100 shops and 16,000 staff into doubt. Sky News has reported that Morrisons is set to triumph following an...
BUSINESS
newschain

Cultural venues in England to receive up to £128m in funding

Cultural venues across England are due to benefit from up to £128 million of funding to help improve accessibility to the arts, the Government has announced. Public libraries, galleries and museums are among the venues that are due to benefit from the money, which will also be used to help safeguard the institutions’ futures.
U.K.
newschain

Demand for warehouse space continues to soar as online boom lifts prices

The battle for logistics space is continuing to intensify despite the cost-of-living crisis and shoppers’ return to the high street, according to new data. Demand for warehouses soared during the pandemic as shoppers increasingly moved online. However, new figures from real estate experts at Colliers reveal that take-up and...
INDUSTRY
newschain

Ant and Dec to host Prince’s Trust Awards for 10th time

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to host the annual Prince’s Trust Awards for a 10th year as it airs on ITV for the first time. The Prince of Wales, founder and president of the trust, will also attend the event in May, which celebrates the achievements of young people supported by the charity.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

South Korea’s president calls for peace with North in farewell speech

South Korea’s departing president has defended his policy of engaging North Korea, saying in his farewell speech that he hopes efforts to restore peace and denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula will continue. Moon Jae-in leaves office on Tuesday following a single five-year term, handing over presidential power and responsibilities...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy