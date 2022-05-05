ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russian war, China lockdowns roil oil markets as OPEC+ meets

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSeV7_0fTgomQD00

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries, including Russia, are weighing conflicting forces Thursday as they decide how much crude should flow to volatile global markets. Europe 's proposal to phase out Russian oil and other Western sanctions are choking back supply, while COVID-19 shutdowns in China are cutting demand.

The result has been fluctuating and high oil prices, squeezing consumers in the U.S. and Europe with climbing inflation and the rising costs of driving and heating homes. That eats away people's ability to spend elsewhere, including at shops still rebounding from the pandemic.

Analysts expect the 23-country alliance known as OPEC+ to stick with a set schedule of modest increases in production, amounting to 432,000 additional barrels of oil per day in June. The gradual increases are aimed at making up deep production cuts made during the depths of the pandemic recession in 2020.

Oil prices have risen as the boost in production remains smaller than what countries like the U.S. are pressing for to ease high prices at the pump. Some OPEC+ members also haven't been able to reach their allotted quotas. Two members — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — have almost all the group's spare capacity.

Increasing production beyond the quotas would complicate relations among members, and OPEC has made it clear to European officials that the oil cartel is not going to increase production to compensate for lost Russian oil.

The war in Ukraine has been a driving force in oil markets in recent days, and more so after the European Union's executive commission on Wednesday proposed phasing out Russian crude oil imports within six months.

Fears of a cutoff of Russian oil, natural gas or both have helped keep energy prices high. Russia is the world's largest oil exporter, with some 12% of global supply, and Europe is its biggest customer.

Beyond the EU oil boycott, Western financial sanctions have deterred banks and insurers from supporting the oil trade with Russia. Some buyers have shunned Russian oil because they don't want to be associated with the Kremlin.

The International Energy Agency has said some 3 million barrels a day of Russian oil could wind up being forced off the market starting this month “due to international sanctions and as the impact of a widening customer-driven embargo comes into full force.”

The Paris-based organization said that “while some buyers, most notably in Asia, increased purchases of sharply discounted Russian barrels, traditional customers are cutting back.”

Meanwhile, COVID-19 restrictions are weighing on fuel use in China and undermining oil demand. The government discouraged people from traveling over the May Day holiday, while in Beijing major tourist sites such as the Forbidden City and the Beijing Zoo have closed their indoor exhibition halls and are operating at partial capacity.

Also helping hold back bigger surges in oil prices is the release of oil from strategic reserves by the U.S. and other International Energy Agency member countries.

But “higher prices could be around the corner,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets research at Rystad Energy. “The oil market has not fully priced in the potential of an EU oil embargo, so higher crude prices are to be expected in the summer months if it's voted into law.”

U.S. oil prices were little changed Thursday, up 0.1% ahead of the meeting to $107.90 per barrel, which is more than 40% higher since the start of the year. International benchmark Brent crude rose 0.4%, to $110.51 per barrel.

For U.S. consumers, average gasoline prices stood at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, up $1.29 from a year ago. The price of crude oil accounts for about 60% of the price at the pump in the United States.

Diesel for trucks and farm equipment has risen even more, by $2.34, to $5.43 per gallon.

Drivers in Europe, where taxes make up a larger proportion of the price at the pump, are paying more, too. Gasoline prices are averaging 1.95 euros per liter in Germany, or the equivalent of $7.77 per gallon, while diesel has been at 2.02 euros per liter, or $8.05 per gallon.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Oil Embargo#Russian#Western#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Russia
CBS News

Warning from ex-Russian president on Finland or Sweden joining NATO

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned Thursday that Russia would deploy nuclear weapons close to the Baltic states and Scandinavia if Finland or Sweden decide to join NATO. Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's security council and president from 2008 to 2012, wrote on Telegram that if the countries joined, it...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy