Thursday, May 5 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

Growing up in Sioux City I remember the first time I went to an Explorers baseball game. I remember the excitement of going to a home team sporting event and simply enjoying America's pastime. I remember seeing all of my friends there, my father buying me a hot dog in the concession stands and enjoying the summer evening. We had such a good time that of course we had to go back for the 4th of July Fireworks. What a celebration in Sioux City.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO