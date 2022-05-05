ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Thursday, May 5 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood chance of showers and a few storms no matter...

siouxcityjournal.com

Sioux City Journal

'Telephone entertainment' event marked device's use in Omaha in 1877

Alexander Graham Bell’s invention came to Omaha in April 1877, once Union Pacific telegraph superintendent J.J. Dickey ordered the city’s first set of phones. The Omaha Daily Bee reported he was to give “an exhibition of its powers.” To assist him was to be Louis H. Korty, another executive in the telegraph department.
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Replacing Lewis & Clark stadium seats over time is most logical way

Growing up in Sioux City I remember the first time I went to an Explorers baseball game. I remember the excitement of going to a home team sporting event and simply enjoying America's pastime. I remember seeing all of my friends there, my father buying me a hot dog in the concession stands and enjoying the summer evening. We had such a good time that of course we had to go back for the 4th of July Fireworks. What a celebration in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Measured start is the way to approach gaming in Nebraska

As it should be, Nebraska’s first casinos will be built in connection with the state’s six existing racetracks. That decision to allow the “racinos” in Lincoln, Omaha, Grand Island, Columbus, South Sioux City and Hastings was appropriately made by the Legislature, rather than the Nebraska Gaming and Racing Commission, the agency charged with implementing casino gambling in the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Urban Scramble coming on June 11

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will host the Sioux City Urban Scramble on June 11. Teams of two race across the city, testing their navigation skills all while running, biking and completing challenges. Some challenges will be physical and some mental. There will be men's women's and co-ed divisions.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Matt Young wins Elk Point Early Bird

ELK POINT, S.D. -- The weather, as you know, hasn’t exactly been conducive for golf thus far this spring. However, that didn’t stop the Elk Point Early Bird from commencing Saturday at The Pointe Golf & Event Center. Matt Young, a former Morningside University golfer, battled windy conditions...
ELK POINT, SD
Sioux City Journal

State honors troopers killed in line of duty

DES MOINES -- Ever a somber event, Friday’s annual Iowa Peace Officer Memorial ceremony carried an even heavier weight as the state honored two troopers who lost their lives on duty in 2021. Both from the Iowa Highway Patrol’s District 10 post in Oelwein, Trooper Ted Benda of rural...
DES MOINES, IA

