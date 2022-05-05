Thursday, May 5 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

Alexander Graham Bell’s invention came to Omaha in April 1877, once Union Pacific telegraph superintendent J.J. Dickey ordered the city’s first set of phones. The Omaha Daily Bee reported he was to give “an exhibition of its powers.” To assist him was to be Louis H. Korty, another executive in the telegraph department.
Growing up in Sioux City I remember the first time I went to an Explorers baseball game. I remember the excitement of going to a home team sporting event and simply enjoying America's pastime. I remember seeing all of my friends there, my father buying me a hot dog in the concession stands and enjoying the summer evening. We had such a good time that of course we had to go back for the 4th of July Fireworks. What a celebration in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY — When you look up and down the Sioux City Bandits roster, there is not a single rookie on it. There’s veteran play from the skill positions to the linemen, and it’s a key reason why the Bandits are 5-0 to start the season. Bandits...
As it should be, Nebraska’s first casinos will be built in connection with the state’s six existing racetracks. That decision to allow the “racinos” in Lincoln, Omaha, Grand Island, Columbus, South Sioux City and Hastings was appropriately made by the Legislature, rather than the Nebraska Gaming and Racing Commission, the agency charged with implementing casino gambling in the state.
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will host the Sioux City Urban Scramble on June 11. Teams of two race across the city, testing their navigation skills all while running, biking and completing challenges. Some challenges will be physical and some mental. There will be men's women's and co-ed divisions.
ELK POINT, S.D. -- The weather, as you know, hasn’t exactly been conducive for golf thus far this spring. However, that didn’t stop the Elk Point Early Bird from commencing Saturday at The Pointe Golf & Event Center. Matt Young, a former Morningside University golfer, battled windy conditions...
DES MOINES -- Ever a somber event, Friday’s annual Iowa Peace Officer Memorial ceremony carried an even heavier weight as the state honored two troopers who lost their lives on duty in 2021. Both from the Iowa Highway Patrol’s District 10 post in Oelwein, Trooper Ted Benda of rural...
Comments / 0