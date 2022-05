Google Chrome looks set to get a few new tools for advanced screenshot editing if a new developer flag in Google Canary is any indication. According to Neowin, the new tools in the beta version of Chrome (called Canary, because of course) give you the option of adding and resizing different shapes like circles, lines, arrows, and squares, as well as options for adjusting thickness, different brush shapes, text captioning and more.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO