Public Health

Scattered, hidden COVID infection sources remain in Beijing city-official

By Reuters
 4 days ago
BEIJING, May 5 (Reuters) - Beijing city still has scattered and hidden sources of COVID-19 infections "at the community level", and the transmission routes are yet to be blocked entirely, a city disease and control official said on Thursday.

A total 39 new locally transmitted COVID cases were found during the 24 hours ending at 3 p.m. Thursday (0700 GMT), adding the case count to 544 since April 22 in the current outbreak, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a news briefing.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

