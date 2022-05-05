ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Suspect accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy is on the loose, police say

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago
Police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy Monday afternoon in Brownsville.

They say the boy was walking just before 4 p.m. around the intersection of Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street on his way to meet someone.

Police say the man who was caught on surveillance video approached the 13-year-old and as the pair began chatting about video games, the man pulled out a knife on the young boy and led him to an apartment where they believe he sexually assaulted the teen.

Sources tell News 12 the suspect told the boy to say he was his uncle if anyone asked.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male around 5 foot 8 inches, approximately 180 pounds and he is believed to have bushy eyebrows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

News 12

