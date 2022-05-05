ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting on 16th Street early Thursday morning

By Linda Grantin
wvtm13.com
Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A shooting was reported on 16th Street and 25th Court near Finley Boulevard...

CBS 42

Alabama man killed by deputies was stalking ex-wife, authorities say

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Samuel Farnam Jr. was seen traveling northbound in the southbound lane of US-231, at the end of the pursuit. Deputies discharged their weapons in order to apprehend the armed suspect after attempting to stop the vehicle. When deputies fired their weapons, Farnam Jr. died. A friend of the family, Jennifer Vigil, […]
OZARK, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WPMI

ATF sees rise in quarter-sized switch that turns handguns into machine guns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating more incidents involving a quarter-sized device that transforms a semi-automatic weapon into what's qualified as a machine gun. Without a Glock switch, a semi-automatic pistol fires one bullet per trigger pull and can only fire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

3 arrested after SWAT team raids home in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested three people after they were found with several illegal drugs including cocaine and ecstasy. Algernon Grayson, 22, Antonio Grayson, 24, and Yasheika Trotter, 46, were arrested after a SWAT team and K9 unit searched a home on the 100 block of N. Joseph Avenue in Prichard, according to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at PNC bank in Mobile

UPDATE: Car-to-car shooting in Mobile, 1 injured MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on the scene of a shooting at a PNC bank near the corner of Luckie Road and Stephens Road in Mobile. Police said information is limited. Officers are investigating. Police said they will provide updates as they learn more. This is […]
MOBILE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man killed in early morning shooting in Birmingham

One man is dead after a shooting in Birmingham early Thursday morning. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department were called to the 1600 block of 26th Avenue North just before 3:30 A.M. on May 5, 2022. When they arrived, officers found 41-year-old Courtney Demond Mays lying in the street in the 1600 block of 25th Avenue North. The man had been shot and died at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

