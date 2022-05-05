ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Tulip Time: De Klomp Wooden Shoe & Delftware Factory still making traditional wooden shoes

By Ruta Ulcinaite
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgKk0_0fTggZby00

Tulip Time is just around the corner. A big part of the festival traditions are the wooden shoes you see the dancers wear in the parade. The shoes are called 'klompen' or 'clogs' and De Klomp Wooden Shoe & Delftware Factory in Holland still makes the shoes the old fashioned way.

At the shop you'll see unique things that you won't find anywhere else. Staff paint traditional Dutch pottery you only see in the Netherlands called delftware and make wooden shoes using old technology.

"These machines are over 125-years-old," manager Jacob Veldheer said.

FOX 17
Jacob Veldheer watching the 125-year-old machine make wooden shoes

Veldheer refers to himself as a jack of all trades, running the shop with his father, making the wooden shoes by hand and helping with his family's tulip farm.

“Definitely got a lot of Dutch in me," he said with a laugh.

De Klomp Wooden Shoe & Delftware Factory has been in his family for decades. They're one of the only traditional wooden shoe makers in the country, although to save on costs they have been shipping premade shoes from the Netherlands to their store as well. However, with the pandemic affecting supply chain, the past few years have been hard.

“Whole shipping chain is going crazy. It's one of those things we're still working around," Veldheer said.

Despite the shipping delays and higher costs, they are ready to bring customers back into their store after not having a Tulip Time in 2020 and having a reduced celebration in 2021.

“Luckily we're still here," he said. "Where a lot of people unfortunately didn’t make it. We're slowly trying to get it back to normal and we're going to keep going as long as we can."

The business is a family affair. Jacob's grandfather, Vernon Veldheer, started Veldheer Tulip Gardens, the only tulip farm in Holland after World War II. At 96-years-old he still farms the plants and gets them ready for the festival every year.

Jacob Veldheer
Vernon Veldheer farming tulips on his family's farm

Wooden shoes go back all the way back to 1230 AD. The Dutch wore them to prevent food disease while farming and working in rainy, wet conditions. It helped them much better than leather shoes. Now, the wooden shoes are a symbol of Holland culture and traditions. The shoes at De Klomp Wooden Shoe & Delftware Factory are made for wear, for decoration and for traditional dancing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Holland, MI
Lifestyle
City
Holland, MI
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
News 12

The Real Deal: Reselling sneakers for big bucks

If you thought sneakers were just for running or playing sports - think again!. As News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman tells us in The Real Deal, it's all about getting the hot styles and then reselling them for big bucks. Reselling sneakers is now $2 billion industry in the...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Klomp#Delftware#War#Tulip Time#Dutch
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy