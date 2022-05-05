ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield City Hall opens parental leave lactation room for employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials in Springfield announced a new “parental leave lactation room” for city employees is now located in City Hall.

According to a news release from Springfield City Hall, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, ordered that PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan and HR Director William Mahoney establish a lactation room in City Hall, in accordance with federal law and Massachusetts Maternity Leave Act conditions that enable employees to take care of their newborns, adoptions, or placements of children, under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and Massachusetts Maternity Leave Act (MMLA). The state’s parental leave law provides employees with time to take care of their newborns or newly adopted children.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Attorney Talia Gee for bringing this matter to my attention.  We wanted to create a safe and comfortable space where we could accommodate the needs of new parents so that they have the privacy they need.  Special thanks to Human Resources and Labor Relations Director Attorney Bill Mahoney, PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan, City Hall Facility Manager Al Rodriguez and our dedicated city team for working together to create this special and important room here in City Hall for our employees.  My administration recognizes the importance of breastfeeding and fully supports our employees as they care for their little bundles of joy.  This parental leave lactation room will allow our employees to take the time they need, in a private setting if necessary, to care for their newest family members.”

The new room allows city employees who need to address parental and lactation needs to do so in a safe and private environment.

