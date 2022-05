When the Los Angeles Angels host the Washington Nationals Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will have come full circle. Sunday’s game will complete the three-game series between the two teams, who split the first two games. This is the first time Rendon has come face-to-face with his old team since he was a key component in the Nationals’ World Series title in 2019.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO