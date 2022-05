Rochester, N.Y. — A man has died and another is in critical condition following a pair of shootings on Sunday. Police responded to the area of N. Plymouth Ave. and Smith Street around 12:45 p.m. for the report of a person that was shot. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene. More information will soon be released by the Major Crimes Unit. This marks the city's 25th homicide of the year so far.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO