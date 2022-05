CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are some of the top performances from the last week in high school baseball around the area:. ⦁ John Boyle, Orange: Boyle pitched his second complete game of the season Wednesday, leading Orange to a 5-3 win at Hawken. Boyle had five strikeouts and two walks, while Trevor Moss paced the offense on 2-for-4 hitting with a run.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 42 MINUTES AGO