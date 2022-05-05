Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan seeks public input for 2023-2025 plan

The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan (AAAWM) serves the counties of Allegan, Ionia, Lake, Kent, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Osceola. (Screenshot/AAAWM)

GRAND RAPIDS — The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan (AAAWM) extends an invitation to the community to offer comments on its Multi-Year Plan for FY 2023-2025 for the following nine counties: Allegan, Ionia, Lake, Kent, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, or Osceola.

The plan is an integral component of AAAWM’s mission to provide quality services to older adults in order for them to remain independent in their homes and communities.

“The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan values the feedback of those who reside in our nine-county service region. We encourage the public to attend this hearing and share ideas, comments, and ask questions,” executive director Jackie O’Connor said.

Join one of the following public hearings to review and provide feedback on the plan.

In-Person Public Hearing:

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11

Where: Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, 3215 Eaglecrest Drive NE, Grand Rapids

Virtual (Zoom) Public Hearing:

When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8

Where: Online via Zoom, https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85428406261

The draft of the plan will be available for review and/or download by visiting the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan website: www.aaawm.org . All questions and comments should be received by 5 p.m. June 9.

Individuals may submit comments online via the agency’s Facebook page, email Sheri Harris at SheriH@aaawm.org, call 616-222-7015, or mail-in comments to 3215 Eaglecrest Drive NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525.

Anyone who requires an accommodation to facilitate participation in the hearing should contact Sheri at 616-222-7015 as soon as possible, but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event.