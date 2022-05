A new book offers a survey of what authors in China are writing, and it urges readers outside China to read this work and take it seriously. Why it matters: "There is much to learn from Chinese writers who understand and illuminate the complex relationship between art and politics — one that is increasingly shaping Western artistic discourse," writes Megan Walsh, author of "The Subplot: What China is Reading and Why It Matters," published in February.

