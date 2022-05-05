ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: New Yorkers Don’t Like Mayor Adams’ Handling Of Crime Problem

By Terry Trahim
710 WOR
710 WOR
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jI1m2_0fTgcpgK00

A majority of New Yorkers now say that Mayor Eric Adams isn’t doing a good enough job addressing the crime problem in New York City.

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Adams has a negative 37 to 54 percent approval rating. That’s down from the 49 percent who thought he was doing a good job handling crime back in February.

The poll shows that 49 percent believe that crime is the most urgent issue facing the city, far outpacing affordable housing at 15 percent and homelessness at 12 percent.

That’s caused the mayor’s approval rating to fall to 43 percent.

“Mayor Adams gets a positive score on his job performance, but it's tepid.  The biggest weight on his numbers: crime.  It's by far the most urgent issue and voters are holding him accountable,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

